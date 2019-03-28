Expo planned Saturday at Deep Creek Community Center

A Black Expo of the Lowcountry will be held Saturday March 30 from noon-6 p.m. at the Deep Creek Community Center, 13108 Sniders Hwy., Islandton. Vendors may bring their items to sell with no charge for booths, and shoppers may purchase items.

“This is a positive event that my friend Tiffany Anderson, owner of The Squeeze, and I, Jessica Harley, owner of Sognare Ragazze, are having. We provided local businesses the opportunity to come out a promote their business and sell their products or services for the day,” Harley said.