Expo planned Saturday at Deep Creek Community Center
by The Press and Standard | March 28, 2019 11:32 am
A Black Expo of the Lowcountry will be held Saturday March 30 from noon-6 p.m. at the Deep Creek Community Center, 13108 Sniders Hwy., Islandton. Vendors may bring their items to sell with no charge for booths, and shoppers may purchase items.
“This is a positive event that my friend Tiffany Anderson, owner of The Squeeze, and I, Jessica Harley, owner of Sognare Ragazze, are having. We provided local businesses the opportunity to come out a promote their business and sell their products or services for the day,” Harley said.
