Exhibit on architecture of Robert Mills coming to the Colleton Museum on Tuesday April 2

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:36 pm

The architectural legacy of Robert Mills will be on display at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market through April.

“Robert Mills: Designs for Democracy,” a traveling exhibit produced by the South Carolina State Museum, opens April 2 and will be at the museum until the end of the month.

The exhibit gives visitor a chance to view copies of some of Mills’ most famous sketches, drawings and elevations.

Mills, born in Charleston in 1781, is often considered this country’s first and foremost architect. He was the first architect to gain renown who had not received his architectural training in Europe.

His 19th century designs have not only stood the test of time, but have become among the most familiar symbols of American democracy.

“Designs for Democracy” includes buildings, such as Monticello, the Washington Monument and the first building of the Smithsonian Institution.