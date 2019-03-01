Event honors black business owners

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:57 pm

The third annual Black Entrepreneurial Awards banquet was held Sunday Feb. 17 at Coastal Outback Building. The evening celebrated the success of 20 black business owners who have worked in the community for over 40 years.

Brad Graham, owner and operator of Big Man Trucking, sponsored the event. A native of Walterboro, Graham received his training at Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center and later started his own trucking business.

“After I started my business, I received so much support and respect from other black business owners that I wanted to do something to recognize them for their success and their impact in the community,” he said. “My vision was to bring everyone together to say thank you and to continue to encourage them in their businesses at this awards banquet for Black History Month.”

Chimere Platt, community advocate and leader, was master of ceremonies. Pastor Phillip Taylor thanked all the business owners for their contributions to the social and economic impact on Colleton County and the legacy they have created in the community.

“Often, business owners are so involved in the operation and activity that directly affect customers that they may overlook essential supporting companies and resources,” Taylor said. “Gaps exist in benefits when you don’t connect the dots.

Business owners who received awards included ACE Basin Parkway Auto Sales, Bright Matthews Lawn Firm, Colleton County Academy, Colleton County All-Stars, Exquisite Expressions, Flatz on Main, Glamour Pose, Grasshopper Clean Upper, Grayson Transport Service, High Jumps Cheers and Dance, Koger’s Mortuary Service, Little Hands Big Hearts, M&M Trucking Company, Powell II Painting, Simmons Insurance Agency, Smalls Catering, Sognare Ragazze LLC, T. Stephens Photography, Tyrone Kinard Trucking LLC, Vine Sip N’Paint Studio, Wii Taxi Services, Williams Seafood, Jasmine Morrison, Sheena Williams, Jeraldo K. Brown, Pastor Jadon Buckner, Teddra L. Singleton, Ernest “****” Johnson, and the late Bishop Lewis N. Taylor.

Donations made during the event will go to Graham’s plan to give back to kids in the community: Back-To School Bash and Fill the Stocking Christmas project.

“If I can reach our kids, I can help make a change,” Graham said.