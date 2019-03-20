Encalade signs with Cape Fear

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:19 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School Cougar Basketball standout Bailey Encalade will further his career at NJCAA Division I Cape Fear Community College located in Wilmington, N.C. The Sea Devils participate in Region X.

Encalade, a two-year varsity letterman, primarily played guard and forward for the Cougars. Recruited as a small forward, he weighed offers from USC-Salkehatchie, East Georgia State and Spartanburg Methodist. He was named recognized for scoring the most points in Region VII-AAAA, was named Player of the Year for the region and participated in the Slam Fest 3-Point Contest.

According to Encalade, he was recruited after Coach Matthew Mullins sent out recruiting videos for him. “Cape Fear was the best fit for me for a number of reasons, including the game, financially and academically,” said Encalade. “They only offer two out-of-state scholarships and said I was their number one recruit. When I walked in the gym, I knew it was home. They are ranked the 14th best team in the country and all their sophomores are going to a Division I school. With those things in mind, I knew it was the best for me. I am hoping to make an impact right away.”

Encalade acknowledges academics played a role in his decision saying, “It was important because I’m a student-athlete; not an athlete-student. School comes first.

“There are a lot of people that helped me throughout the years,” said Encalade. “I’m so thankful for them, but the people that told me I couldn’t, well, I want to thank the most — they are the reason I worked so hard. I’d like to thank Coach Mullins, Jay Davis and Matthew Bennett.”

Encalade is the son of Tina M. Groves and Kristopher Encalade. He is currently undecided on a major.