Doris Doscher | Obituaries

Doris Doscher

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Doris Murphy Doscher, wife of the late Ralph Wilson Doscher, passed away early Sunday morning, March 10, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare Center in Charleston. She was 95.

Mrs. Doscher was born in Cope, July 22, 1923 a daughter of the late Edward and Estelle Boltin Murphy. She retired as the head Administrative Assistant for the Director of the Colleton County School District after many years of service. She was the oldest member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by two daughters, Johnnie Miller (Ted) of Charleston, and Marilyn Deloach of Pendleton. There are three grandchildren: Theodore “Tif” Miller III (Nikelle), Brett Deloach Vaughn (Robert), and Perry Buckner DeLoach Jr. There are three great-grandchildren: Sullivan Miller, Theo Miller, and Drake Buckner Vaughn. Mrs. Doscher was preceded in death by her siblings Edwin Murphy, Edna Stavro and Sadie Kittrell.

Funeral services were held Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 at 11:30 in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with entombment following in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.