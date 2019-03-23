Donors give 47 pints of blood

13 GALLONS. Colleton County Blood Drive Coordinator Norma Weeks, left, put a pin on donor Celeste Stone for donating 13 gallons of blood. Dr. Sam Hazel and Dr. Riddick Ackerman (seated) did their part to meet the blood drive quota on March 11.

The March 11 blood drive brought in 57 possible donors with 47 pints of blood collected.

Those who came in included Timothy Smyly, Ashley Amundson, Matthew Crosby, Fran Mack, Ashley Mock, Jordan Valentine, Michael Kuszmaul, Henry Amundson, Jessica Goodwin, Mary Alice Sherry, Annette Harley, Terri Griffin, Carroll Griffin, Tristen Hiott, Mary Howe, Ronella Winchester, Steven Alter, Stacey Marsh, Donnie Berry, Thelma Cooper, Robert Cooper, Doris Nettles, Susan Harrison, Jessica Hunt, William Williams, Steve Sanders, Steven Avant, Crystal Phillips, Michael DeLonge, Amma Prater, Dr. Riddick Ackerman III, Nick Oleana, Dr. Samuel Hazel, Gary Hermann, Vicki Syfrett, Katherine Smith, Jarvis Craven, Destiny Chamblin, Summer White, Arlene Cassedy, Celeste Stone (13 gallons), Karen Adams, Elizabeth Friend, Matt Rentz, Lena Holmes, Konia Haynes, Rick Stone, Michael Avant, Trudy Godley, Kristina Moore, Rebecca Crosby, Laura Spivey, Linda Clark, Jana Ramsey, Perry Ramsey, Margaret Brown and Norma Weeks.

“To each and every one who came in to donate, if you had to wait past your appointment time, thank you for waiting,” Weeks said.

The next blood drive will be May 13 from 1-7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 May St. For information call Weeks, 843-538-8950.