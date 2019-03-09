Donate prom dresses

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 11:13 am

From 2015 Prom Fashion Show

Have an old prom dress in the back of your closet?

Well, the month of March is your chance to put it to good use.

Sonya Stephens and the Sisters in Action at Colleton County Middle School are collecting prom dresses to be given to both middle and high school students for the April proms. Many students can’t afford a prom dress, so we’re trying to help, Stephens said. The middle school’s spring formal will be April 19.

Formal dresses should be appropriate for ages 11-18. Those not used by CCMS students will be given to Colleton County High School students.

Dresses are needed by March 29 and may be dropped off in the CCMS office.

For information call Stephens, 843-782-0040, ext. 22402.