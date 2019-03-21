Donald Ferguson | Obituaries

Donald Ferguson

COTTAGEVILLE – Mr. Donald Ray Ferguson, husband of Dianne Herndon Ferguson, passed away Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019 at the Colleton Medical Center. He was 67.

Donald was born in Walterboro May 3, 1951 a son of the late Richie Olivia Poland Ferguson and Leon C. Ferguson Jr. He was a Journeyman meat cutter at Winn Dixie for 14 years, was later a store manager at Food Lion, had been employed at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and Westvaco, and was most recently a route supervisor for the S & D Coffee Company. He was a lifelong member of the Edisto Pentecostal Holiness Church and was instrumental in the construction of the current sanctuary. He was a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. Donald was a hard working man who loved spending time outdoors doing yard work, hunting, and fishing in his pond for crappie and bass. He was a truly devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother and possessed a kind spirit that enabled him to always put the needs of others ahead of his own. For over five years, he waged a brave battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia, always fighting the disease with courage and optimism.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Daniel Ray “Danny” Ferguson (Elaine) of Cottageville, and Rebekah F. Musser (Patrick) of Poulsbo, Wash. There are eight grandchildren: David and Lauren Ferguson, Logan, Landon, and Madeline Musser, Alex Riley, Leighanne Creel, and Sally Russell. He leaves behind six great-grandchildren, as well as his siblings: Gerald Calvin Ferguson of Cottageville, Brenda F. Evans of Branchville, and Shirley F. Frazier of Ridgeville. He also has a very special nephew and niece that survive him, Joshua Ferguson and Sonya Ott.

Funeral services will be held Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 in the Edisto Pentecostal Holiness Church, with burial following in the Meeting House Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m., at Parker-Rhoden Funeral home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Edisto Pentecostal Holiness Church, c/o Pearl Ferguson, 24576 Augusta Highway, Cottageville, SC 24576.