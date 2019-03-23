Does anybody else? | Column

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 9:31 am

I’ve always said we’re more alike than we are different. No matter where you go, the human experience is generally the same. But we don’t publicize our quirks, so we don’t often feel that “aha!” moment of universal connection.

I’ll do it. I’ll put it all out there.

Does anybody else….

Absolutely not care in what direction the toilet paper is hung?

Dream about the first strawberries of the season? I eat them like M & M’s, if M & M’s were juicy and sloppy and amazing.

Feel baffled by “Abducted in Plain Sight”? I understand that some people are vulnerable to being psychologically manipulated. I also understand “too stupid to breathe air.” Those parents drew the second straw.

Pull over for funeral processions anymore?

Regret buying a front-loading washer? I don’t have one, but everyone I know who does hates it. Something about stinky rubber gaskets.

Think J.D. Salinger is over-rated? I don’t say that because I have an English degree and can provide a nuanced critique of his work. I say it because I’ve had (HAD) to read “Catcher in the Rye” twice, and fell asleep every 15 pages. Don’t get the hype, sorry/not sorry.

Secretly dream of being a lifestyle photographer? Because the market for filtered photos of pregnant women walking barefoot on the beach is huge. HUGE.

Hate washing their hair like I do? It takes too long, it’s boring and I never use the right shampoo. Which is why I found a hairdresser who does insanely good blowouts in under 30 minutes. I’ll never let her go.

Long to skip the prep/cooking frenzy and eat out for Thanksgiving? Long no more, friends: Widdle and I have done it for years, and it’s fabulous. You can find impressive buffets at reasonable prices and focus on friends and family, knowing nobody has to wash dishes or wrap leftovers.

Get exhausted watching Pink perform live?

Believe that great art is any art you like? We’ve hung everything from oil paintings to yard-sale watercolors to framed postcards, and I love them all. The only art I hate is the Margaret Keane big-eyed kids. They give me the squirms.

Is anybody else…..

Done with the warped fisheye photos in real estate listings? When the wall-mounted TV looks 10 feet long, your pix have jumped the shark. Also, a buyer walks in expecting a villa-sized kitchen, and sees a 6’ x 6’ cook nook.

Still thinking about the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody”? I didn’t expect to like it as much as I did, or to download a dozen Queen songs afterwards.

Horrified to find gray eyebrow hairs?

Tired of in-box spam for walk-in bathtubs, neck-tightening creams and “non-surgical cures for bunions”? Dear marketers: Stop making me old before my time. It’s not cute.

So clumsy when putting a Band-Aid around a toe, you have to throw three away because the ends roll back and gum up?

Addicted to plain tonic water? I guzzle gallons every week. The good news is, it contains quinine and reduces leg cramps. The bad news is, it makes you burp from here to Sunday.

Perplexed because the hair on your head grows so slowly, but stray chin hairs sprout three inches overnight?

In love with Trevor the Golden Retriever’s food videos? Watching a beautiful dog tasting watermelon, while looking deeply confused, is side-splitting. The accompanying captions, written by his owners in Trevor’s voice, are priceless: “Dis taste like ****…. I like butts!”

Wondering when the circus in Washington will be over? (Answer: Probably not in our lifetimes.)

Julie R. Smith, who also thinks everybody eats Reese’s Cups in the closet, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.