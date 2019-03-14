Dispatcher saves man from wreck

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 9:14 am

On Feb. 16 about 3 a.m., Colleton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Daquan Sutter was traveling to work from the Summerville area. The drive didn’t turn out as expected.

As he headed down Cottageville Highway, Sutter noticed a black Jeep started driving erratically in front of his vehicle. As both vehicles were approaching Colleton County limits, he observed the Jeep driving all over the roadway, in and out of the opposite lane of traffic, almost slamming into residents’ mailboxes.

Worried the driver was going to harm himself or an innocent victim, Sutter called Colleton County dispatch to get law enforcement officers to respond.

While continuing to follow the vehicle from a safe distance, Sutter watched as the car swerved into the opposite lane then come back into the correct lane of traffic. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, ramming into the guard rail at full speed, tearing the rail out of the ground. The Jeep flipped around 4-5 times before landing upside down in a large body of water off of Cottageville Highway.

Still on the phone giving updates to dispatch, Sutter pulled over to see if there was anything he could do. At this point, he said his only thought was how he could get to the victim who was trapped inside the vehicle. He yelled to see if someone in the vehicle was able to respond to the sound of his voice.

Finally, Sutter heard a voice shout back to him, letting him know they were alive. He then jumped into the knee-high water, climbing on top of the upside-down vehicle, continuing to yell out to the victim to pinpoint where he was.

As he made his way over to the driver’s side of the vehicle, Sutter was able to locate the victim — luckily the only person inside. Sutter used the flashlight on his phone to see how to free the victim as he lowered his hand inside, grabbing the victim and pulling him through the broken window to safety.

At this point, Sutter helped the driver up the embankment while waiting on the authorities to arrive.

He was still on the line with dispatch, who told him Colleton County deputies and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were almost to the location.

When deputies and paramedics arrived, they examined the victim for possible injuries. The victim refused to be transported to Colleton County Medical to receive further treatment.

“Because of the heroic actions of a young man who went above and beyond the call of duty, we were able to save a life. The outcome might have been different if it weren’t for his quick thinking and responsive nature at the scene of the accident. Due to his outstanding efforts in regard to this incident, we would like to present Daquan Sutter with a certificate of recognition for his brave actions in an emergency situation. A person who puts themselves at great personal risk to aid a fellow human being states so much about one’s character,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.