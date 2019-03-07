Deputies and coroner investigating death

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a residence at 799 Macon Lane on Wednesday March 6 at 7:33 p.m. after reports of an assault victim at the residence.

When firefighter-paramedics arrived, a nurse who lived nearby was providing treatment to the adult male, who had no signs of life. After making that determination, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey was called to the scene.

Harvey was unavailable to provide information on the incident.

Shalane Lowes, Colleton County Sheriff Office Public Information Spokeswoman, said, “We are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death. All witnesses and suspect are being cooperative.”

“There has not been an arrest made at this point in time,” Lowes said.