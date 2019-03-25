David Grooms | Obituaries

David Grooms

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. David Eugene Grooms, age 66, of Walterboro, entered into rest Friday, March 22, 2019.

Born April 20, 1952, he was a son of the late James Earl Grooms and Linnie Burbage Grooms. He was a Veterinary Technician for 36 years, having worked for Westbury Veterinary Clinic and Beaufort Animal Hospital. He then worked for NAPA Auto Parts Store in Walterboro as a parts delivery driver. Through his job as a delivery driver, he got to know many people in Walterboro and surrounding areas and truly loved the people of the community. For many years, he and his wife were members of the Lowcountry Outlaws dance group of Beaufort, which took them all over the state meeting many friends that he still holds very dear. He also loved to fish. Most of all, he loved his family and adored his grandchidlren.

Surviving are: his wife of 40 years, Wanda A. McKnight Grooms of Walterboro; children, Heath L. Grooms and his wife Brie of Walterboro and Randall G. Grooms and his wife Danielle of Summerville; grandchildren, Reilly, Brayden, Eric, Harly and Olivia; brother, Lee M. Grooms of Ridgeville; and sister, Teresa Kilgus of Blackville. He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel K. Grooms; brother, James E. Grooms; and sisters, Florence Mizell and Annette Porter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s memory to:FoCCAS, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

A memorial service will be held at 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, March 30, 2019 at the home of Heath and Brie Grooms, 311 Warren Street, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.