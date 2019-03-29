DAR names 2019 Good Citizens

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:28 pm

The Colonel Joseph Glover Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented its annual Good Citizens Awards at the March 20 meeting to Mollie Shay Warren and Rachel Faith Williams. Each recipient received a Good Citizens pin, a certificate and a check for $100 to assist with educational expenses after graduation.

A senior at Colleton Preparatory Academy, Warren is the daughter of Marc and Angela Warren of Walterboro. She is a member of the War Hawk varsity basketball team and a four-year letterman in the varsity cheerleading squad and CPA softball team. During her junior year, she was chosen as an All-Region softball player. She served as captain of the cheerleading squad during her senior year. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for four years and served as the senior class treasurer on the CPA Student Council. Also, she was named a Junior Scholar at both Columbia and Converse colleges. Her community activities include the March of Dimes, Special Olympics, Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry and Vacation Bible School at her church. She plans to attend Clemson University and major in elementary education.

A senior at Colleton County High School, Williams is the daughter of Leon and Menlyn Williams of Walterboro. She is a member of the CCHS Student Council, HOSA, Cougars United and the National Honor Society, where she has served as president. She volunteered as a Colleton Medical Center Volunteen and participated in the AHEC summer internship program. Her extra-curricular activities include Columbia College Leadership Institute, College of Charleston Senior Project and College of Charleston M.O.V.E. Williams received the Golden Paw, honor roll and academic letter awards. In the community, she volunteered at Northside Elementary School Field Day, Black Street Early Childhood Center Breakfast Week, Bells Elementary Fall Festival, Play It Safe Movement, Foster Kids Necessities Awareness Campaign and Christmas gifts for foster kids.