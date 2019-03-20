Dantzler to run for Newberry College

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:23 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School senior Kensley Dantzler inked a National Letter of Intent to run cross-country for NCAA Division II Newberry College on Wednesday March 13. The Wolves compete in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC).

A three-year varsity letterman, Dantzler was also recruited by Wingate College, Grand View, Limestone, Tiffin, Indiana Tech and Waldorf. She is the recipient of academic awards in both track and cross-country and was a state qualifier in both sports.

Dantzler committed to the Wolves last November. “The cross-country coach came to one of our track meets and spoke to me for a while,” said Dantzler. “We stayed in contact and I eventually decided to commit.

“Academics were most of my decision, especially since I wasn’t even sure if I was going to run in college,” said Dantzler. “Newberry was the right fit for me academically and athletically, so I think it worked out well. When I looked at the programs Newberry offered, and how close it was to home, I knew it was for me. I’m going to enter the 3+2 engineering program, where I will spend three years at Newberry, earning a bachelor’s in mathematics, and then two years at Clemson, where I will earn my engineering degree.

“I want to thank my parents for being so supportive throughout high school and encouraging me to do well in races,” said Dantzler. “I also want to thank Coach Smith for pushing me to do my best and always being there for me since I began my running career. He has been my primary coach, but Coach O’Quinn and Coach ‘M’ have helped me as well.”

Dantzler is the daughter of Julie and Kenny Dantzler. She is currently ranked 5th in her class and maintains a 5.024 GPA. She plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in math and engineering.