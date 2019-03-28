Crime Reports

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:40 pm

Burglary reports results in arrest

On March 23 members of the Walterboro Police Department were dispatched to a home on State Street after a witness reported seeing two people at a residence who appeared to be breaking into the home.

Officers searched the exterior of the home, found a broken window and called out for anyone inside the residence to exit.

At 5:40 p.m., a man and woman came out of the side door of the home.

The male suspect took off running. The female suspect was taken into custody.

As the woman was being placed in the cruiser, she began kicking and screaming. Once inside, she reportedly began beating her head on the cage inside the patrol car.

The woman, Rebecca J. Schultz, 25, of Round O was taken to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center for treatment and then booked into the detention center on charges of trespassing, possession of drugs and shoplifting.

Computer taken

A resident of Peniel Road contacted the sheriff’s office the afternoon of March 22 to report that an automotive diagnostics tablet valued at $4,000 was taken from the home.

Items taken from Cottageville home

A Colleton County deputy was sent to a residence on Augusta Highway in Cottageville on the morning of March 21 after the owner discovered that his property had been burglarized.

Missing from the property were a riding lawn mower worth $1,500, two weed eaters worth $395, a jack worth $200 and a leaf blower worth $75.

Camper hit by birdshot

A resident of Michelle Lane in Round O contacted the sheriff’s office the morning of March 23 to report that a camper on his property had been damaged by a shotgun blast of birdshot recently.