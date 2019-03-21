Crime Reports

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 9:02 am

Sought suspect taken into custody

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was informed the afternoon of March 15 that a man for whom investigators were looking had been spotted at a gasoline station.

When the deputy arrived at the station, the suspect was gone. But the deputy learned the man was driving a silver Volvo SUV.

As the officer searched the area, he spotted a car matching the description and pulled the driver over on Ashton Road. He then determined that the driver was the suspect being sought and took the man, David Patrick Craven, 30, of Walterboro, into custody on a charge of driving while under suspension. This was reportedly the ninth time the man has been charged with driving without a license in the last five years.

Craven was booked into Colleton County Detention Center on the driving while under suspension charge, while he awaited arrest on the charge of criminal sexual conduct of a minor that first led investigators to seek the public’s help in locating him.

Fleeing passenger caught

The passenger of a fleeing motor vehicle was taken into custody the afternoon of March 12.

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was working routine patrol when he attempted a traffic stop on Longleaf Drive at 5:31 p.m.

Rather than pull over, the driver attempted to flee, leading the officer on a chase that ended when the driver pulled off the roadway in the 300 block of Robert E. Lee Drive and drove a short distance down a path through the woods.

He then stopped the motor vehicle, and the driver and his female passenger reportedly exited the car and ran into the woods.

The deputy contacted the other deputies who had been on their way to join the chase and gave them the fleeing suspects’ direction of travel.

The deputies then took the woman into custody a short time later.

The passenger, Tuesday M. Wilson, 19, of Walterboro was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Car taken from home

A resident of Cromwell Lane in Walterboro contacted the sheriff’s office March 12 after discovering his motor vehicle had been taken.

The man returned home at 2:54 p.m. and found that someone had taken his burgundy 1996 Chevrolet Caprice, valued at $4,500, from his back yard.