Crime Report

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:31 am

Traffic stop results in a trip to jail

A missing headlight meant a trip to the Colleton County Detention Center for two Colleton County men.

A member of the sheriff’s office spotted a car in the 8200 block of Jefferies Highway missing a headlight on March 3 at 10:59 p.m. and pulled the driver over.

When the driver was asked for his license, he told the officer that his license was suspended.

The car he was driving belonged to the passenger, and his license was also suspended.

The driver was asked if there was anything in the vehicle. He reportedly said there was a handgun beside the driver’s seat.

The men exited the car and a search reportedly found the weapon between the driver’s seat and console.

A computer check determined that the weapon had been reported stolen in Orangeburg County. It was also determined that the driver was prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.

A computer check on the passenger found out that he was wanted in Charleston County in connection with fraudulent checks.

The incident resulted in the driver, Stacey R. Tingman, 52, of Smoaks being arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and driving while under a license suspension.

The passenger, Marlon Fray, 52, of Smoaks, was taken into custody on the Charleston charges.