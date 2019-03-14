Crime Briefs

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 9:17 am

Stolen, but not for long

The culprit in a March 8 home burglary got away but left his ill-gotten gains on the side of the road.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on McDanieltown Road in Ridgeville on March 8 about noon when a home’s burglar alarm went off.

Relatives of the property owner heard the alarm and started walking toward the residence to try and figure out why the alarm had been triggered.

While walking towards the home, they told the sheriff’s deputy assigned to the call that a white passenger van came around the corner of McDanieltown and Mullet Run roads and sped off. They also said they had not seen anyone around the home.

A walk around the house found that someone had broken into the home through the rear door. The deputy entered the residence to determine if a suspect was still inside, but the home was empty.

The male resident then arrived, went inside and determined that the only thing that appeared to be missing were his wife’s jewelry box and jewelry.

After collecting all the information, the deputy surveyed the area, just off the roadway near the intersection of McDanieltown and Mullet Run roads, where he found a white pillowcase.

Inside the white pillowcase were the missing jewelry box and jewelry.

Empty plant hit by thieves

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the former Walterboro Veneer plant at 3463 Green Pond Hwy. after someone checking on the vacant facility the morning of March 11 discovered that someone had entered the building and removed an estimated $10,000 worth of copper wire.