CPA Athletic Director Rob Gorrell resigns

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 4:09 pm

Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Rob Gorrell has resigned from Colleton Preparatory Academy. In a statement he said, “After four years at Colleton Prep, I am resigning from my positions as athletic director and head football coach for the War Hawks.

“I cannot express enough how grateful I am for the opportunity Colleton Prep afforded me four years ago. I would like to thank Mrs. Burttram, the board of directors, my assistant coaches, players and their families for all the support they have shown me since I have been here. I will truly miss all of them.

“I will be helping the school with the transitions of AD and football coach. I am excited to explore new opportunities while wishing Colleton Prep the best. Go Hawks!”

CPA Headmaster Jill Burttram said, “We have enjoyed working with Rob over the past four years. His time and commitment to our athletic programs has, and will be, greatly appreciated. We wish Coach Gorrell all the best!”