Court Reports

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:58 am

General Sessions Court was held the week of March 11 with visiting Circuit Court Judge John C. Hayes presiding.

The following pleas were accepted:

• Curtis Lee Taylor, 29, of Walterboro pled to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Leroy Sanders III, 32, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of crack cocaine, was given a five-year suspended sentence with credit for 14 days and was placed on probation for 18 months.

• Marcus Y. Brothers, 42, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of cocaine base, was given a three-year suspended sentence with credit for two days and was placed on probation for three years.

• Malik White, 20, of Seabrook, pled to charges of third-degree burglary and breaking into a motor vehicle, was given suspended three-year sentences under the state’s Youthful Offender Act with credit for 136 days and was placed on probation for three years.

• James M. Benton, 25, of North Charleston, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for 14 days served and was placed on probation for two years.

• Jeffery L. Collins, 33, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of forgery and was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served.

• Rodney D. Zeigler, 52, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was given a suspended two-year jail term with credit for 11 days and was placed on probation for one year.

• Gerrick S. Stephens II, 26, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of malicious injury to personal property, was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for one day and placed on probation for two years.

• David E. Hanes, 64, of Round O, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was given a suspended six-month prison term with credit for 21 days served and placed on probation for one year.

• Tiffany L. Linder, 26, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of financial transaction card fraud, was given a one-year suspended sentence with credit for time served and placed on probation for one year.

• Kenneth Johnson, 24, of Green Pond, pled to a charge of third-degree domestic violence, was given a suspended 90-jail term and was placed on probation for six months.

• Robert Wright Jr., 27, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of third-degree domestic violence, was given a suspended 90-day jail term with credit for nine days and ordered to serve one-year probation.

• Chelia L. Garrett, 33, of Yemassee, pled to a charge of assault and battery, was given a one-year prison term with credit for one day and was placed on probation for one year.

• Alexis T. Brown, 25 of Walterboro, pled to a charge of habitual traffic offender was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for one day and was placed on probation for one year.

• Kenneth Chisholm Jr., 41, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of habitual traffic offender, was given a one-year suspended sentence with credit for one day and was placed on probation for one year.

• Endayja Drain, 22, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of financial card fraud, was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for five days and was placed on probation for one year.

• Latricia E. Worrick, 33, of Ruffin, pled to a charge of resisting arrest, was given a suspended six-month jail term with credit for one day and was placed on probation for six months.

• Tajh D. Copeland, 21, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of second-degree assault and battery, was given a six-month suspended sentence with credit for 10 days and was placed on probation for six months.

• Victor R. Jenkins Jr., 21, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of third-degree assault and battery, was given a suspended 30-day jail term with credit for one day and was placed on probation for six months.

• Candice M. Whitman, 32, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of marijuana and was sentenced to time served.

• John H. Lewellen, 24, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of habitual traffic offender and was sentenced to time served.

• Tammy Fennell, 55, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of petit larceny and was sentenced to time served.

• Kelsie L. Ammons, 32, of Cottageville, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetatime and was sentenced to time served.