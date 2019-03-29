County residents give from the heart

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 2:13 pm

Residents throughout the county opened their wallets and pocketbooks as the Colleton County Fire-Rescue collected money through a boot drive at several businesses over the last two weeks.

The local efforts were part of the annual Carolina Children’s Charity Fund Drive. Firefighters in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties participate in the annual fund drive to assist children and their families in those counties with medical expenses.

This year Colleton firefighters collected at the Bi-Lo’s in Walterboro and Edisto Beach, the Walmart on Bells Highway, IGA on Wichman Street and the BP station in Cottageville.

“We are grateful to the businesses for allowing us to collect at their locations,” said Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

“Colleton’s citizens were very generous this year and we surpassed last’s year’s collections by over $5,000 for a total of $16,800 from Colleton County,” he added.

All of the funds collected in the fund drive stay here to assist children in the Lowcountry. Firefighter-Paramedic Kristen Dias coordinated local efforts.

Funds from the recent Emergency Services Softball Tournament held at the Colleton Recreation Center last month will be added to the collections, bringing the total to nearly $18,000.

More information on the Carolina Children’s Charity can be found at http://www.carolinachildren.org.

“The people of Colleton County should be very proud of their efforts to fund this worthy charity,” McRoy said.