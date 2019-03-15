County Council: Regional approach to littering considered

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 9:24 am

Keep Colleton Beautiful Chairman Ladson Fishburne and Beaufort County Councilmember Dr. Paul Sommerville came to Colleton County Council’s March 5 meeting with a plan.

They wanted council to consider joining Beaufort County in its endeavor to establish a regional clean-up day to be held in conjunction with Earth Day.

County Administrator Kevin Griffin said that Beaufort County has been conducting their litter cleanup program on Earth Day for a number of years and decided to reach out to other neighboring counties to join in.

After hearing from Fishburne and Sommerville, county council members expressed interest in joining the regional approach and directed Griffin to begin putting that effort together.

• Council approved establishing the county’s priorities for the 2019 annual Community Development Block Grant needs assessment.

Meagan Utsey, Colleton County administrative services director, explained that the first section of the resolution listed the county’s priorities as determined by county officials.

The county’s list of priority funding areas were identified, in order, as Economic Development, Recreation, Public Safety, Public Facilities and Infrastructure, Roads/Bridges/Drainage, Transportation, Tourism and Marketing and Housing.

Then those priorities were reformatted to conform to the Community Development Block Grant priority designations to establish the top three priorities in which the county would be eligible to seek CDBG funding. The top three priorities became Economic Development, Community Facilities/Enrichment and Public Infrastructure.

The Economic Development category would cover development of speculative buildings; infrastructure; railroad access, railroad yards and railroad spurs; roads; water and sewer improvements; and airport improvements.

Community Facilities/enrichment would include recreation, public safety, tourism and marketing and housing.

• Council gave a first reading by title only to an ordinance that would accept the Colleton County Voter Registration and Election Commission take over conducting municipal elections in Smoaks and Williams.

The provisions of the proposed ordinance will be added to the measure before it goes before council members for a third reading and final passage.

• Griffin informed council members that Walterboro awarded the contract for the next construction phase of the city’s I-95 Business Loop Project to a local construction company, Wildwood Contractors, Inc.

The roadway enhancement work on Jefferies Boulevard between Elizabeth and Benson Streets will abut a several county facilities including the Colleton County Courthouse, the Colleton County School District administrative offices and the Old Jail building, which is home to Colleton County Probate Court, several county administrative offices and county council’s chambers.

• Councilman Art Williams gave his fellow councilmembers a brief update from a legislative panel discussion he had attended during the winter meeting of the South Carolina Association of Counties held recently in Columbia. Williams attended the winter meeting to participate in the training session for new council members.

• Kay Maxwell of the SouthernCarolina Alliance attended the session to give council a quarterly report on the multi-county economic development organizations work.

• A representative of Edisto Recycling addressed council during the public comments section of the meeting. He had some contractual questions about a contract between the business and county which was approved earlier in the meeting. He was told that he would need to pose those questions to the county staff.

In that contract, Edisto Recycling agreed to purchase scrap metal, aluminum cans and motor vehicle batteries from the county’s Solid Waste Department.

Edisto Recycling would pay $100 per ton of scrap metal, $600 per ton of aluminum cans and $340 per ton of batteries.

• County council, acting at the behest of the Colleton Transportation Commission, awarded Double E. Trucking LLC of Pelion a contract to handling the hauling of aggregate for various county dirt roads. The company will be paid $16.25 per ton of aggregate.

• A resident of East Side Acres visited council to discuss the need for maintenance at the neighborhood’s park.

• Council approved the appointment of John A. Stephens to the Board of Assessment Appeals.