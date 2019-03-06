Cougars finish fourth in Berkeley Diamond Classic

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:02 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougars finished fourth in the Berkeley Diamond Classic after going 2-2 in the week-long tourney. After falling 7-0 to Oceanside Collegiate in game one, the Cougars went on the earn wins over First Baptist (2-1) and Berkeley (3-1). In Saturday’s game to determine third place, Colleton County fell 1-0 to Hanahan High School.

Against First Baptist on Monday Feb. 25, Lane Lee went the distance to earn the win. Lee allowed no earned runs in the game, striking out five and issuing three walks. Cody Cox led the Cougars at the plate, going 3-4 on the day including a double.

“Lane Lee threw the ball well for us,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “Their only run came on an error. Our bats were slow to wake up. Morelli came through for the team, knocking in the team’s only run on a base hit to left field. During that same inning Morelli stole third base, causing the catcher to overthrow the third baseman, allowing him to score. He also came up big defensively, throwing a guy out at the plate, preserving the lead for us.”

In the win over Berkeley High School, freshman lefty Warren Hunter allowed just four hits and one run across seven innings of work. Hunter struck out six in his first varsity start. Ben Kennedy was 2-3 at the plate with an RBI.

“It was a big win for the team,” said Paige. “Every time we match up with Berkeley, there’s a playoff atmosphere, and there was one Wednesday night. I’m truly proud of the guys — especially the way they battled and clawed for a hard-fought victory. Warren Hunter was the player of the game, earning his first career varsity win in his first varsity start. This young man was tremendous on the mound. He kept his composure in one of the toughest high school atmospheres in the state. He is a special young man and he’s going to be great in years to come.”

Chase Hadwin did his job in the loss to Hanahan, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out six. Hadwin threw just 72 pitches in the game – 54 of them for strikes. In the pitchers’ duel, the Cougars had three hits in the game, all doubles, from Cox, Henry Gibson and Lee.

“It was a pitching duel between the teams,” said Paige. “Hadwin pitched as well as he could, only allowing one run. Their starter kept our guys off balance. We found some barrels but hit it straight into their defense. It was a good match-up between two good pitchers.”

The Cougars will travel to White Knoll High School Tuesday March 5 and May River Thursday March 7. They will host Wando High School Friday March 8 at Cougar Park.