Cougars beat Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity boys’ soccer team earned its first win of the season against Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-2) on Tuesday March 12 at Cougar Stadium.

“The first win of the season is always a great one and I’m happy it came early,” said Coach Justin White. “The boys found that gear in the Northwestern game and started and finished this game in that gear. It was a great team performance led by hat trick hero Gerardo Valdez and yet another solid performance in the bars by Corey Bowman.”

The Cougars traveled to Lexington on Thursday March 14, to take on Providence Athletic Club. In a close 1-0 loss, Colleton County struggled to find the net.

“They were a good team and the game was very back and forth, but we gave up an early goal in the first half, and despite numerous chances, we just couldn’t find the net,” said White. “With games like this, the score could be different on any given day; but on this day Providence got the victory. Moving forward, we are resting up and fine-tuning things as we have one more game before we enter region play.”

Colleton County is currently 1-5 on the season and was scheduled for a non-region match against Hardeeville-Ridgeland before entering Region VII-AAAA competition on Tuesday March 26 at home versus Bluffton.