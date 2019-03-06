Cougar Track & Field results from Adidas Lowcountry Invitational

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:05 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Track and Field team competed in the 2019 Adidas Lowcountry Invitational held Saturday March 2 at Woodland High School. The Cougars finished in ninth place overall with 21 points. Waccamaw High School placed first in the boy’s division with 139 points. The Lady Cougars earned a seventh-place overall finish with 46.5 points. Woodland finished in first in the female division with 135 points.

Lady Cougar results

200 Meter Dash: 9 – Donae Bowens 29.15; 28 – Chayla Fields 32.18; 32 – Jayda Wright 34.42

400 Meter Dash: 11 – Donae Bowens 1:09.16

1600 Meter Run: 3 – Abigail Altman 5:48.92; 6 – Grayson Altman 5:52.40

3200 Meter Run: 5 – Abigail Altman 13:11.39

100 Meter Hurdles: 3 – Justice Dupont 18.42

400 Meter Hurdles: 11 – Tiffany North 1:22.66

4×100 Meter Relay: 6 – Relay Team 53.96

High Jump: 4 – Jadaya Hugie 4-4

Long Jump: 5 – Shaniya Fields 15-3.5; 9 – Justice Dupont 15-0; 20 – Miesha Adam 12-9

Triple Jump: 4 – Shaniya Fields 33-0.5

Discus: 19 – Leiara Rivera 57-11; 25 – Tiffany North 49-4

Shot Put: 3 – Tiffany North 29-2; 22 – Leiara Rivera 22-4

Cougar results

100 Meter Dash: 6 – Jeremiah Mosley 11.61

200 Meter Dash: 12 – Jaheim Bellamy 24.28

400 Meter Dash: 8 – Jeremiah Daniels 55.03; 15 – Jackson Morelli 57.24; 16 – Xzavier Roden 57.62

800 Meter Run: 18 – Jose Sosa 2:23.43; 28 – Nathan Erwin 2:43.00

1600 Meter Run: 23 – Jose Sosa 5:52.25; 30 – Evan Stroble 6:32.82

3200 Meter Run: 18 – Tyler Scites 12:29.08; 21 – Hans Gabriel 14:45.53; 22 – Nathan Erwin 14:45.77

4×100 Meter Relay: 4 – Relay Team 45.14

High Jump: 6 – Jeremiah Daniels 5-6

Long Jump: 4 – Jorryn Simmons 19-6.5; 23 – Edwardian Stansel 14-1

Discus: 9 – Malcolm Green 96-10; 10 – Lane West 96-6; 14 – Delshaun Wilkey 83-0

Shot Put: 4 – Malcolm Green 41-11; 9 – Ian Shark 39-10; 11 – Loushon Campos 37-8