Cougar Soccer improving on season

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 8:36 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County High School boys’ soccer program dropped the regular season opener 9-0 against Battery Creek on Tuesday Feb. 26 on the road.

“The boys have been preparing hard for the season, so it was unfortunate to go out in the season opener and end with a result like this,” said Coach Justin White.

“The boys have been staying in games since mid-season last year, and now they are realizing what it’s going to take to battle and endure a team of Battery Creek’s level.”

The Cougars lost a close 2-1 match Thursday Feb. 28 at home versus Barnwell. “After taking a 1-0 lead, we just couldn’t raise our intensity to see the game through and get the victory,” said White. “We used the first game as a wake-up call and played well with limited numbers, but it just wasn’t enough. I’m excited about the rest of the season because the mentality is starting to change.”

Against North Charleston on Tuesday March 5, the Cougars were shut out 3-0 on the road. “We let another game slip away because we couldn’t raise the intensity,” said White. “The game was awesome, and the boys played very well. I called up some JV players that earned it and they seized the opportunity. We have been progressing since the past games so it’s promising, but we still must reach that level of intensity.”

In a 6-1 loss to Northwestern High School on Thursday March 7, the Cougars played in front of the largest home crowd in recent history. “This was a special day of soccer,” said White.

“Due to our fundraiser, the boys were able to play a very good team, as well as play in front of the biggest home crowds I’m sure Colleton County soccer has ever had. The boys rose to the occasion and played great. They found that next gear needed to win a game where they are the favorite. GK Corey Bowmen put on a show for the students and everybody watching, making numerous saves. The boys and I will remember this day forever and it serves as a prime example of why soccer is a beautiful game.”