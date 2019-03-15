Colleton businessmen talk on careers

Colleton County High School held a career panel of former students of Walterboro and Colleton County High Schools on Monday March 4. Talking to students about their careers were Shakeya Arnold, owner of Flatz on Main; Flake Mosley, Budget Window Tinting; Vernon Gilbert, DJ and Cell Phone Accessories; and Nate Bristow, Tommie’s Auto Diesel. Rhonda Robinson was moderator. CCHS Career Facilitator Kimberly Footman and Brianna Buckner, business teacher, organized the event held in the PAC Center. Buckner, who also owns We Got Bounce (an inflatable rental business) and Bougie Chic, and CCHS School Resource Officer Shannon Thomason were also highlighted during the event.