CMC wound care wins national award

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:21 pm

Colleton Medical Center physicians, leaders and clinicians gathered March 19 to celebrate the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence award, which was given to Advanced Wound Care Clinic.

This center has achieved patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 30 median days to heal for a minimum of two consecutive years.

The award was presented by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Out of 413 eligible centers, 342 were honored with this award. The award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former chief medical officer for Healogics.

“This award is well deserved recognition of the hard work the staff of the Advanced Would Care Clinic puts forward on a daily basis,” said Dr. Karl Stiegler, general surgeon at Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists. “The staff of physicians and nurses work together in a collaborative effort to help improve the lives of their patients and help make them whole by healing chronic wounds that have not responded to basic therapy.”

The Advanced Wound Care Clinic is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 700 wound care centers with access to benchmarking data and experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The Advanced Wound Care Clinic offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading edge treatments at the center include negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The clinic also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

About the Wound Care Center staff

The Advanced Wound Care Clinic at Colleton Medical Center has been open since 2008. The physician team includes Dr. Karl Stiegler, surgeon, medical director; Dr. Laura Dacks, surgeon; Dr. Lance Sims, podiatrist; Dr. Andrew Calcutt, surgeon; and Dr. Kimberly Rakes-Stephens, internist. The wound care team includes Jennifer Craven, RN, director; Tarah Dobison, RN, clinical nurse manager; Brandy DuBoise, LPN, certified hyperbaric tech; Latasha McTeer, RN case manager, HBO tech; Bonnie Priester, RN case manager, HBO tech; Kimberly Hartzog, RN case manager; Denise Catterton, RN; Jill Knight, RN; Janet Ackerman, front office coordinator; and Kellee Edwards, front office staff.

To schedule an appointment, contact Advanced Wound Care Clinic, 136 Medical Park Dr., Walterboro, 843-539-2273.