CMC presents annual Frist Awards

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 11:30 am

The 2019 Frist Humanitarian Awards were presented by Colleton Medical Center recently in the hospital café.

The Frist Humanitarian Award was created in 1971 to honor outstanding individuals for their humanitarian and volunteer activities. Named in honor of Dr. Thomas F. Frist Sr., this award recognizes individuals who serve the community and those in need and whose daily dedication and caregiving epitomize the highest standards of quality and personal commitment.

The Frist Humanitarian Award recognizes three HCA affiliated individuals including:

• an employee who goes beyond day-to-day responsibilities in his/her overall service to the community

• a volunteer who gives unselfishly to the community and to patients within our facilities

• a physician who displays a concern for the well-being of others beyond his/her day to day physician responsibilities

The winners were:

• Michelle O’Quinn, Employee Frist Humanitarian Award;

• Monica Brown, HCA Excellence in Nursing Award for Professional Mentoring;

• Nancy Harper, HCA Excellence in Nursing Award for Compassionate Care;

• Dr. Todd Allen, M.D., Frist Humanitarian Physician Award;

• Ron Wright, Frist Humanitarian Volunteer Award.