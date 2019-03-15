City Council sets priorities for funding, changes construction order

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 9:21 am

Walterboro Council members approved a list of Community Development Block Grant priority needs during the March 5 session.

The city’s development of the priority list followed a public hearing last month conducted by the Lowcountry Council of Governments. LCOG has been designated by the state to assist in the filing of applications for Community Development Block Grant Funding.

After the public hearing, the city is required to develop a list of five community development block grant priority areas.

The city’s priority list is Public Infrastructure and Facilities, Community Enrichment, Multiple Activity Neighborhood Improvement Projects, Special Projects and Economic Development Projects.

The city can file for CDBG funding for projects that fit within the top three priorities.

The city is considering seeking CDBG funding for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and upgrades to the water and sewer lines under the Public Infrastructure and Facilities category.

Under the Community Enrichment category, the city could seek funds for the I-95 Business Loop Project, adaptive reuse to existing structures and demolition of properties that are designated as attractive nuisances.

The city did not list any potential funding areas under the Multiple Activity Neighborhood Improvement Projects category. The city had fueled the North Lemacks Street project under that category previously.

 Council members approved a change order for the construction of the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary Discovery Center.

IP Builders Inc. sought the change order concerning the replacement of all the existing exhibit hall windows at a total cost of $48,845.39.

The glass that is currently in the exhibit area of the Discovery Center is in very poor condition, City Manager Jeff Molinari explained. “The city is investing over $2 million in the project and the exhibit area is going to be the focal point.”

The existing windows would be replaced with new bronze aluminum storefront and hurricane-resistant impact glass.

IP Builders sought bids for supplying the new glass and the contract was awarded to A Morgan Glass of Summerville at a cost of $34,603.28

The rest of the funds will be used to pay for the demolition work and patching and repair of the existing plaster and stucco.

Based on a question from council, Molinari reported that the city had “sufficient capacity in the city’s Local Hospitality and Local Accommodations Tax revenue to absorb the cost.”

The work is also expected to add five days to the construction schedule.

• Council members approved negotiating an engineering services contract with Hybrid Engineering Inc. of Columbia. The firm will serve as a consulting engineer for the city’s water and sewer projects.

The city’s request for qualifications received a response from nine engineering firms. Four firms were chosen for interviews and Hybrid Engineering was the consensus top selection.

• Council members approved an Accommodations Tax Advisory Recommendation that $8,000 in tourism fund money be awarded to the Colleton Civic Center to help cover the cost of hosting two performances in May.

• U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Vermelle P. Simmons visited the council session to introduce herself to city officials.

Simmons’ role in the months leading up to the national head count in April of next year will be to work with local governments and other groups to get the word out about the need to participate in the U.S. Census.

• Council members approved a resolution designating April as Fair Housing Month. As part of the resolution, the council approved the city’s annual non-discrimination policy.

• Following an executive session, council members appointed Mark McRoy to a vacancy in the Municipal Election Commission.

• Walterboro Police Department Crime Victim-Witness Advocate Shatoya Gray was given permission to hang a National Crime Victims Rights Week on North Jefferies Boulevard from April 7-13.

• The executive leadership team for Walterboro-Colleton March for Babies 2019 walk had its request approved to close streets on April 13. The walk will begin and end at the Colleton County Museum and Farmers Market.

• Denise Godley-Givens of Cub Scout Pack 646 had a request approved to close Forest Hills Road between Jefferies Boulevard and Ivanhoe Creek Drive on April 27 to conduct the annual Cubmobile Race.

• The organizers of the Walterboro Criterium were given permission to use the municipal parking lot and to close streets for the annual amateur and professional bicycle races on May 1.

• Colleton Relay for Life was given permission to hang purple ribbons downtown from May 6-20 and to hang a banner over Jefferies Boulevard from May 11-18.