Church celebrates anniversary

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:44 am

Sykes Savannah U.M. Church has stood at the intersection of Highways 64 and 212 since possibly as early as 1829. Sunday March 17, the congregation celebrated its 153rd anniversary.

A map owned by the late Marshall Saunders, who lived on Hwy. 212 about a mile from the church, showed a church on that sight in 1829, although the road then was called Barnwell Road. He remembered a wooden church on that patch of land as far back as 1914.

Today’s church is a “new” building though. The historic wooden church burned in March 1994. The story in The Press and Standard on March 25, 1994 said the Ruffin Rural Fire Department responded about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, but assistant fire chief Mitchell Breland said the entire back of the building was engulfed in flames when he arrived. Firefighters from Ruffin, Smoaks, Islandton, Colleton Rural District One, the Colleton Rescue Squad and the City of Walterboro battled the blaze until just before daylight. But they were unable to save the structure.