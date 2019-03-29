Check out your colon

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:25 pm

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Colleton Medical Center and Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists are raising awareness for early detection.

“Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States,” explained Dr. Laura Dacks, a general surgeon at Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists. “However, it is preventable and very curable disease if caught early. Making sure you get screened and know all of your facts is very important.”

Dr. Karl Stigler, a general surgeon with Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists said, “Adults age 45 and older should begin regular screenings for colorectal cancer. Unfortunately, many people aren’t getting tested because they don’t believe they are at risk or they aren’t aware of the different testing and screening options.”

The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, supports the following colorectal cancer screening guidelines:

• Recommended age to begin colon cancer screenings begins at age 45;

• People at increased risk for colorectal cancer include those with a personal or family history of colorectal polyps or cancer;

• Increased-risk patients may need earlier and more frequent screening depending upon recommendation of their healthcare provider.

Through proper colorectal cancer screening, doctors can find and remove hidden growths (called “polyps”) in the colon before they become cancerous. Removing polyps can prevent cancer altogether.

In addition to timely and regular screenings for colorectal cancer, people may be able to lower their risk of getting the disease by:

• Avoiding foods that are high in fat;

• Eating plenty of vegetables, fruits and other high-fiber foods;

• Exercising regularly and maintaining a normal body weight;

• Not smoking and drinking alcohol, only in moderation.

For more information on colorectal cancer screening, prevention and treatment, call Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists at (843) 549-1421 or visit www.coastalcarolinasurgery.com