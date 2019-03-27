Charter School asking for community support

Citizens and businesses who support the establishment of a charter school in Walterboro are being asked for support.

The school’s organizers go next week to complete the final stages of the establishment of the school, and they need letters from residents and businesses in the area showing support. “We’ve just got to show the committee that the community is interested in having a charter school,” said Sam Hiott, one of the organizers. Hiott spent 12 years with the Charleston County District 12 board of trustees and helped with the charter board for Lowcountry Leadership, a similar school in Hollywood.

Leadership Technology Charter School (LTCS) is planned to open in the fall of 2020 in the Walterboro area. “The goal of this new school is to provide parents and students with another academic choice in Colleton County,” Hiott said. It will initially serve students in grades K-9th grade, adding a grade each year until reaching the 12th grade.

The school will feature project-based learning, aligned with the S.C. Academic and Core Curriculum Standards. Quarterly focus will be on regular classes plus Lowcountry regional awareness, environmental issues and stewardship, the arts and debate/collaborate/negotiate.

Basic to each of these goals is the development in each student to be an independent thinker and learner who through self-assessment discover successful strategies for learning. S.C. standardized testing will be used to measure and assess accomplishment of academic goals and objectives.

LTCS, although not part of the Colleton County School District, is supported by public funds and open to the public.

The school is state-funded, so there is no cost for students or their families.

“It’s just another option for betterment of the community all around,” Hiott said. “At this point, I’d like to be an arm-chair coach and see this get up and going.”

For more information, contact Hiott at 843-635-0502 or email aautorec@aol.com.