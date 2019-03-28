Charleston officials continue death investigation of local woman

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:37 pm

Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for information into the death of a Colleton County woman.

Members of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Parker’s Ferry Road on March 6 after a body was found on the side of dirt road in Adams Run.

A man out looking for his dog told deputies that he found the body close to the entrance of Miller’s Boat Landing.

Deputies arriving on the scene determined that the adult female had been shot.

Approximately a week after the body was discovered, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced that the death was being investigated as a homicide.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Elizabeth D. Germany, 41, of Walterboro. A gunshot wound was listed as the cause of death.

Shortly after the body was discovered, Charleston authorities contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, where a missing person’s report on Germany had been filed.

A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that when the body was discovered, they suspected foul play because there was no indication of suicide.

Capt. Roger Antonio, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said that detectives interviewed a number of people, including a 30-year-old Adams Run man arrested on unrelated outstanding charges.

Detectives continue to investigate that man’s possible involvement in the killing, Antonio said. He has not been charged with any crime related to the homicide.

The man arrested, Ashante Green, 30, of Adams Run, was reportedly Germany’s ex-boyfriend.

On March 6, Green was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, driving while under suspension and having an open container of alcohol in his motor vehicle.

In bond court, he had bond set at $100,000 on the weapons charge.

On March 20, Green was issued two more arrest warrants for probation violations. A trip to bond court resulted in $75,000 bond being set.