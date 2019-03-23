Chamber music concert planned at the library

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 9:18 am

Carolyn Burns, pianist, and Pamela Wiley, violinist, will give a recital on Tuesday March 26 at 7 p.m. at the Colleton County Memorial Library, 600 Hampton St. The event will include music by Telemann, Beethoven, Chopin and O’Connor.

The two have been giving live chamber music concerts in local schools and private homes. Wiley teaches violin in Jacksonboro and Charleston, while Wiley teaches piano lessons in Walterboro.

Wiley receive her B.A. degree from Carleton College in Minnesota and her master’s degree from American University in Washington, D.C. A contracted member of the Central Pennsylvania Suzuki Institute and Wednesday Club Chamber Orchestra, she has been teaching private lessons since 1971.

Burns receiver her bachelor of music from Bowling Green State University in Ohio; her master of music in piano performance, master of arts in class piano pedagogy and elementary teaching certification from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She has worked as a church organist/pianist, free-lance pianist, college piano teacher, dance accompanist and graduate teacher assistant at Ohio State. She has taught private piano lessons since 1984 in Ohio, Texas, Arizona, Michigan and South Carolina.