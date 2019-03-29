Celebrating 104

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:26 pm

Mary Darmody celebrated her 104th birthday on Thursday March 21 at Pruitt Health Care in Walterboro. Born in Canada, she grew up in Watertown, Mass. She was married to the late Bill Darmody. She has three daughters and one son. She moved to Walterboro to be closer to her daughter Maryann about 12 years ago and has lived at Pruitt for the past seven years.