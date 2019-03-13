CCHS students to present local heroes on Friday

Over the last few weeks we, the students at Colleton County High School, have been working on local heroes that have made an impact in Colleton County. No matter how small or big the person’s act was, as long as it helped someone or made a difference we want to recognize them. We’re now opening our site to nominations from the community to recognize more heroes!

At the beginning of the project, we had a class discussion based on Colleton County’s negative image in the media and how others look at our community. We were tasked to come up with other opinions and how we could begin to change the idea that pops into one’s mind when thinking of Colleton County. We discussed the many great things like the Rice Festival. the Great Swamp, the Recreation Department, etc. A lot of the naysayers of Colleton County only see the negativity because of news outlets tend to cover tragic events; they don’t see what the Colletonian sees and that’s how would like them to begin to see.

We would love to have community members and local stockholders in Colleton County to come to see our presentation: