CCHS athletic director resigns

Last Updated: March 5, 2019 at 12:40 pm

After two years of service as the Colleton County School District’s Director of District Athletics Leon Hammond will resign from his position on June 30 to relocate with his family and seek new professional opportunities.

“It has been my pleasure to work with each of you over the last two years as the director of district athletics. I am proud of the strides we have made as an athletic department and the direction our many athletic programs are headed,” Hammond said in a statement given to district coaches. “Truly the Colleton County Athletic Department is providing ‘world class’ experiences to its student-athletes. In the coming weeks, I look forward to assisting the district’s leadership team as the search for a new director begins.”

CCSD Superintendent Franklin Foster said he hopes that Hammond meets with success in his future endeavors and praised his abilities on and off the field.

“For the past two years as director of district athletics, Mr. Hammond committed his leadership abilities to enhancing the athletic department for student athletes … Mr. Hammond demonstrated that athletic success cannot be achieved without academic success,” Foster said. “Mr. Hammond’s time as a leader in our district will be remembered because of his commitment and love of working with student athletes.”

The CCSD will begin seeking a new director of district athletics over the coming months.