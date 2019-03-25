Catherine Varnadoe | Obituaries

Catherine Varnadoe

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

ISLANDTON – Mrs. Catherine Smoak Varnadoe, wife of Franklin D. “Bunky” Varnadoe, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019 at her home in Islandton surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Amedisys Hospice. She was 81.

Catherine was born in Colleton County, October 12, 1937 a daughter of the late Walter C. Smoak and Myrtis Bishop Smoak. She was a seamstress at the Walterboro Dress Plant, which later became Country Miss, for over 45 years. Catherine was an active member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, where she served on the bereavement committee, was a Sunday School Teacher, and was a Bible School leader. She was a true Christian lady, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. One of her favorite pastimes was being with her family at their house on the Edisto River.

In addition to her husband of 57 years, she is survived by her children: Teresa B. Hatchell, Harold Hatchell, Wanda H. Ackerman, DeLano Varnadoe-Halter, LaCrissa Varnadoe Stone (William), Sherrie V. White (Jimmy), Michael W. Varnadoe (Elizabeth), and Frankie Miles Varnadoe (Cindy). She has one brother, Charles “Pete” Smoak (Diane) and one sister, Fortune S. Bishop (Paul). There are 21 grandchildren: Opal M. Benton, Wendy Brooke Goodwin, Trent W. Benton, Chelsea N. Bonner, Tristan H. Hatchell (Daniela), Summer N. Hatchell, Brian W. Ackerman (Holly), Joy A. Carter (Thomas “Bubba”), Angie P. Waltz (Lee), Brandon S. Crosby, Amanda C. Beach, Zoie C. Fraser, W. Chase Stone, Marlee S. Stone, Michelle Suttle (Bryman), Christy W. Dunkan (Ben), Gus White, Matthew Varnadoe, Ashley V. Meehan (Eric), Tina Y. Young (Kevin) and Denise Y. Infinger (Mark) There are 29 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Catherine was preceded in death by a son, Floyd Darren Varnadoe, and by her siblings: Lyda McRee, Monnie L. Smoak, Yvonne S. Bishop, and Elizabeth S. Edwards. She is also survived by her devoted sisters-in-law, Sally Smoak Bagby and Helen Smoak Roberts, as well as by some very special people in her life, Tommy Long, James Benton, Wayne Ackerman and Mike Halter.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday afternoon, March 27, 2019 at 3:00 at the Pine Grove Baptist Church, with burial following in the Peniel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pine Grove Baptist Church. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul St., Walterboro, SC is in charge of arrangements.