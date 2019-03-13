Carter pitches no-hitter against Andrew Jackson

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 8:34 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity softball team split games last week earning a 17-0 win over Andrew Jackson and suffering a 14-4 loss at the hands of SCHSL AAAAA Summerville High School.

In the shutout win over Andrew Jackson on Friday March 8, Anne Garrett Carter struck out five in the run-ruled shortened game. Carter faced 13 batters and threw 54 pitches — 34 for strikes.

The Lady Hawks had 15 hits in the game. Weslin Jones was 3-3 with 3-RBI’s and scored three runs. Langley Harter was 3-4 with an RBI. Linley Jones, Meredith Ware and Carter had multiple hits in the game.

“Our pitching was on,” said Coach Gabby Bedard. “We had errorless ball and we hit the ball solid. More so than anything, we played CPA ball. We did the little things and closed for a needed win against Andrew Jackson.”

Against Summerville High School on Wednesday March 6, three Lady Hawks combined in the circle. Carter earned the start and allowed one earned run on four hits in two-and-two-thirds innings of work. She was relieved by Ware who allowed seven earned runs on six hits and Haley Bootle who allowed one earned run on two hits. Carter led the Lady Hawks at the plate, going 3-3 with an RBI. Harter and Ware had multiple hits on the day.

“The score didn’t reflect the little improvements we have made just in the last week,” said Bedard. “We are still looking to string pitching, defense and hits together. It is slow going, but we’re going to get there. There was quality at bats, great plays made, and good shows on the mound — we just couldn’t finish.”