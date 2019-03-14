Carroll Godwin | Obituaries

Carroll Godwin

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Carroll Bennett Godwin passed away Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019 at the Pruitt Post-Acute Health Care Center in Walterboro. She was 83.

Carroll was born in Ruffin, on September 20, 1935. A Columbia College graduate, she was an elementary school librarian before becoming the media specialist at Walterboro High School for 37 years. A former “Teacher of the Year”, she served as president of the County Education Association, and was a member emeritus of Delta Kappa Gamma, Zeta Chapter (Walterboro).

Carroll was a lifelong tennis player and supporter of the sport, serving as a mentor for many young women. Until his death in 2010 she assisted her husband, Tommy Godwin, who coached both High School and recreational league tennis. For more than forty years she played on, and captained teams in the very competitive United States Tennis Association (USTA), the Walterboro Tennis Association (WTA), and the Lowcountry Tennis Association (LCTA) leagues. She won numerous tournaments playing singles and doubles, as well as being a team member on several WTA and LCTA teams that won District and State Championships.

Carroll was an active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, assisting with the Food Pantry, church newsletters, and “Coffee Time”. She also enjoyed many years as a member of the esteemed “No Score” bridge club. She loved animals, receiving much pleasure throughout the years from the companionship of several notable dogs and two cats.

Carroll was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Thomas A. “Tommy” Godwin, and by two brothers, Winston Graham Bennett, Sr., and Glen Vance Smyly.

Carroll is survived by her daughter, Gina Godwin Reardon (Bob), by a brother, Mongin Smyly, and by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon, March 15, 2019 at 3:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: The Food Pantry of Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, the St. John’s United Methodist Church in Ruffin, (FOCCAS) Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter in Walterboro, or to the Colleton County Memorial Library.