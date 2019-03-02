Cadets attend flight training

On Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, several Colleton County NJRTOC cadets participated in a basic flight class taught by Jim Hibbert, a certified flight instructor from the Walterboro Airport. The cadets logged 16 hours of class instruction.

During the summer, the cadets will have the opportunity to schedule an appointment to have a one-time flight with an instructor.

The following cadets participated: Austin Craven, Hunter Fussell, Antiea Smith, Veronica Trower, Thomas Varnadoe and Priscilla Weatherup.