Cadets attend flight training
by The Press and Standard | March 2, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:49 pm
On Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, several Colleton County NJRTOC cadets participated in a basic flight class taught by Jim Hibbert, a certified flight instructor from the Walterboro Airport. The cadets logged 16 hours of class instruction.
During the summer, the cadets will have the opportunity to schedule an appointment to have a one-time flight with an instructor.
The following cadets participated: Austin Craven, Hunter Fussell, Antiea Smith, Veronica Trower, Thomas Varnadoe and Priscilla Weatherup.
