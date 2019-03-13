Buddy Murdaugh | Obituaries

Buddy Murdaugh

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

ISLANDTON – Mr. Milton Paul Murdaugh, known by all as “Buddy”, age 83, of Islandton, entered into rest Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Mrs. Permelia Bettyline Polk Murdaugh on December 27, 2018.

Born August 26, 1935, in Islandton, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Melvin Preacher “M.P.” Murdaugh and the late Gertrude Julia Kinsey Murdaugh. He was a 1956 graduate of Clemson University where he received his Bachelor of Arts and Science Degree. He retired from Westinghouse Corporation after twenty-five years of service as a Cost Acountant. He was a longtime farmer and was the owner of Buddy’s Package Shop in Hampton. He was a lifelong member of Peniel Baptist Church and had attended along with his late wife and family at Rice Patch Christian Church in Islandton. He was a Master Mason, having been a fifty year member of Hudson Masonic Lodge, No. 373 – Ancient Free Masons in Islandton where he was a Past Master. Buddy was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his job and family. His favorite past time in life was working in his garden.

Surviving are: two sons, Rodney Paul Murdaugh and his wife Brandi Bazzel Murdaugh of Islandton and Archie Todd Murdaugh of Islandton; his beloved grandson, Austin Paul Murdaugh; a brother, Bruce Murdaugh and his wife Cheryl; and two sisters-in-law, Faye Johnson Polk and Dorothy Lawhon Polk both of Islandton. There is a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins that also survive. He was preceded in death by an infant son.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Rice Patch Christian Church, 15246 Sniders Highway, Islandton, South Carolina 29929.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Thursday morning, March 14, 2019, from Rice Patch Christian Church, 15246 Sniders Highway, Islandton. The Reverend Larry Smith and The Reverend Mike Polk officiating. Interment with Masonic Rites, conferred by Hudson Masonic Lodge, will follow in the churchyard. The family has requested that members of Hudson Masonic Lodge, No. 373 serve as honorary escorts and their presence is requested at the church at 10:30am that morning.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock this Wednesday evening at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.