Braille competitor honored by board

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:33 pm

Sarah Cole Hardy, a first-grade student at Forest Hills Elementary School, competed in the 2019 S.C. Regional Braille Challenge held Feb. 7.

Colleton County School District has had student representatives participating in the challenge since 2009. Dr. Jacinta Bryant, Special Services Director for the Colleton County School District, explained that the state event is a preliminary contest for the National Braille Challenge offered by the Braille Institute in California.

It is a two-stage contest designed to motivate blind students to emphasize their study of braille. It is the only academic competition of its kind in North America for students who are blind or visually impaired.

Braille Institute developed the Braille Challenge to motivate students to practice and hone their braille literacy skills, which are essential to academic and employment success.

Any blind or visually impaired student in grades 1-12 who can read and write braille is eligible to participate in the Braille Challenge.

At the March 19 Colleton County School Board meeting, members lauded Sarah for her participation.

During the recognition, Dr. Bryant applauded the diverse ways students are learning in Colleton and highlighted the fact that students with visual impairments use Braille to read books and symbols in our society.