Bomb threat closes bank

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 9:05 am

South State Bank was closed for approximately two hours the morning of March 8 as bank officials and members of the Walterboro Police Department dealt with a bomb threat called into the financial institution at 520 N. Jefferies Blvd.

At approximately 10:22 a.m., the caller demanded money and stated that if he did not receive the money, he would blow up the bank.

The bank building was evacuated while city police officers responded.

Police officers closed off access to the bank and its large parking lot, while an interior and exterior sweep of the financial institution was conducted. No suspicious packages were found.

A Walterboro Fire Department engine was also deployed near the bank to stand by in case assistance was needed.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad sent a canine unit to the bank as a precaution.

The police department cleared the scene at about 12:30 p.m. and the bank reopened for business.