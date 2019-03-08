Bloodmobile to be held Monday March 11

Get a free Game of Thrones t-shirt by donating at the March 11 blood drive. The drive will be from 1-7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 May St. Supplies are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those planning to donate can save up to 15 minutes by entering their history online are redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. Entry must be on a computer, not a cell phone. For those who don’t have a computer, one will be provided at the blood drive.

For information or to make an appointment, call Norma Weeks, 843-539-8950.