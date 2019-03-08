Blocker honored for 18 years of service to Delta Kappa Gamma

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:15 am

Delta Kappa Gamma, a sorority for educators throughout the world, is proud of all of its members, but it is especially appreciative of those who have given many years of service to this remarkable organization. The Zeta Chapter of Colleton County is honored to have such members known for their untiring devotion to education.

On Feb. 25, Betty Hydrick and Mildred Smoak were awarded pins for 45 years of service to DKG. Janis Blocker received her 40-year pin, and Sandy Stearns, a 25-year pin. These ladies have all served the Zeta Chapter well throughout the years.

At the meeting, the chapter collected personal care items for the Cougars Care Closet at Colleton Middle School. The Cougars Care Closet benefits many needy students in the community. Donations can be made to the Colleton County Middle School.

The guest speakers that afternoon were from FoCCAS. Janice Young and Carol Armentrout, representatives from the FoCCAS, explained their procedures and goals in educating children in Colleton County about proper pet care. The local shelter has proudly become a “no kill” haven for animals, but that also means an increase in cost for feeding, housing and providing medical care for the furry residents.

Fortunately, many of the pets find homes … some as far away as California where large breed dogs are scarce. But once again, volunteers and financial assistance are desperately needed. All donations are certainly appreciated, and more information can be found on their website at foccas-sc.org.

The South Carolina State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma recently held its annual convention where the state organization honored Colleton County’s Janis Blocker. After 18 years of faithful service, she is retiring as editor of The Digest, the SCSO Magazine which is published three times a year.

A reception in her honor was held the Friday night after the executive session, and a plaque for Blocker will be hung in perpetuity at the state headquarters.

Also during the state convention, Zeta Chapter received three major awards. Two awards were for Membership Retention and Growth, and the other award was the Superior Chapter Achievement Award. These awards reveal DKG’s devotion to educating all Colletonians.

Educators interested in DKG may contact the local chapter president Beverly Pournelle for more information.