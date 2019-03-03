Blind blessings: Be thankful for little things | Faith

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:54 pm

Just as we take the time to balance our checkbooks, clean our homes, wash our cars, cook our meals, and take good care of our children, we ought to stop every now and then to count our blessings. God blesses us every day, all day long, but some of us fail to see that.

We tend to complain about every little problem, but we get our first blessing every morning when we are able to greet a brand new day. Every day when I wake up, I thank the Lord for another day. He didn’t have to give me another chance, so it is within my spirit that I must thank him and speak to Him first every day, before I even speak to my husband, because if it were not for the Lord, I would not be able to speak to my husband or anyone else.

Talking to God first assures us of a better day than if we do not, for Matthew 6:33 (KJV) says, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

During the course of a day, things can happen to get us all bent out of shape. Even so, God still blesses us, but we let our complaints blind us of our blessings. Exodus 16:8 (ESV) is a perfect reminder to us about grumbling and complaining: “And Moses said, ‘When the Lord gives you in the evening meat to eat and in the morning bread to the full, because the LORD has heard your grumbling that you grumble against him — what are we? Your grumbling is not against us but against the Lord.’”

Let’s take a look at these complaints vs. the blessings. When you are on a busy highway and traffic is backed up farther than you can see, you so easily become frustrated. The blessing in this could be that God saved you from a drunk driver who crossed the median ahead of you.

The school calls and tells you that your child is sick; you need to come and pick him or her up. This causes you to lose hours on your job, but your child is far more important than hours on your job. The blessing in this for you is that you did not get the call that another parent may have received that was far more devastating.

You go to the pharmacy to pick up your prescription, and your co-pay is $15 more than what you paid the last time, and you become highly upset. The blessing here is that you have insurance to cover 85% of the cost of your medicine; whereas, someone else needs the same medication but cannot afford it because of no insurance.

One day you could be in a long line at the grocery checkout counter. You begin to fuss profusely. Then it comes your turn to checkout. At this point you find out that the cashier is a much older woman than the other cashiers, so she is moving slower. However, she takes the time to smile with you, ask how you are doing, etc. She gives you the total, and you frantically begin to look through your purse for your debit card, only to realize that you left it inside the car. This cashier politely tells you to go and get your card and don’t worry about it. The blessing is that you could have had a cashier who was insulting and impatient.

If we all would take the time to assess our complaints, we could find blessings in each one of them. That would lower our stress level and help us to feel better about many things that we complain about. Don’t be blinded by the abundant blessings that you are overlooking. Every day is a blessing all by itself.

Many years ago, my parents would take us with them to gospel concerts. One of my favorites was to see the performances of The Gerald Sisters from Mullins, South Carolina. “The Lord is Blessing Me” is one of their songs that has resonated with me until this very day. If you need some inspiration about being blessed, go to YouTube and listen to this song using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9TT4jFQOLI. Further, you will enjoy some of their other songs from this link as well. Be bountifully blessed by this singing group.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)