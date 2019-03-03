Behold the wondrous things of God | Faith

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:55 pm

Open my eyes, that I may behold wondrous things out of your law.

— Psalm 119:18

What revelation of the height of God and the depth of man in such a brief verse of scripture. Notice the first words of the author’s plea; they are directed toward heaven. He asks for something he cannot do himself. In fact, it is something no one can do themselves. No matter the mental faculty we possess, no matter the philosophical stance we maintain, no matter the depth in which we purse it, we cannot open our own eyes to perceive what is eternally true. Mankind must call on God for such a divine task. Let the opening words of this plea be a reminder of our dependence on God to change our perspectives in life, so that we may see what is true in this world.

Next, this leads us to consider the very nature of the thing the author seeks. Notice, he yearns to see what was already there. He doesn’t seek something new or something soon to come. He doesn’t seek the next grand revelation or the next divine appearance of God. He doesn’t seek the subjective experience, which is like fireworks, here one moment and gone the next. However grand and profitable to the soul these things are, this wise author seeks what God has already revealed to man in His word. He seeks something that never fades, that never disappears, that is forever written in heaven. He desires God to open his eyes to know what was there from the beginning — the glory of God. May we also seek, through the revealed word of God the glory that was already there. May God reveal the wondrous things that we still cannot perceive. May He illuminate what seems to be as mundane as dry hay (as a fellow sister in Christ once said) to become as extraordinary and definitive as the light of day.

And, this brings us to the final, and often overlooked, end of the plea — the possessive pronoun. We must not confuse our place. The Bible has been entrusted to man. It is, surely, to be used by man to do the work of God, but it is not to be man’s own word. We have no right to alter, manipulate, leverage or misuse the word to fit it to our culture or our personal preference.

Instead, may the opposite be true in our lives; may we be changed by the Bible. May our lives be in accordance with God’s word. May we not live on bread alone but through every word that flows from the mouth of God. May every word of our Bible be our source of life, so that our hearts may sing with bliss like that of the author of Psalm 119, as he writes “your testimonies are my heritage forever, for they are the joy of my heart” (Psalm 119:111).

If you have read this far and have seen nothing of wonder, nothing of glory, nothing but black ink upon white pages that are just as colorless as your life, have you searched the scriptures and found nothing? Take notice again, of the words of this scripture, Psalm 119:18. The author of Psalm 119 does not come to the word of God leaning upon his own understanding. He does not search with the futile instruments of man. He knows that to see the things of the Spirit, he must seek them through the Spirit.

I invite you, ask God to open your eyes to perceive the wondrous things beyond our earthly sight. Ask God to embolden the words of the Bible for you. Ask Him to give you the sight — the spiritual sight — that you may see the message of the Bible, the good news that a Savior has come to rescue you from death. His name is Jesus.

And, if you have not trusted your life to Him, know this: you cannot come to God as you are. No one can. The Bible tells us this. For, we have spoiled ourselves with sin. All the wrong we have committed in this world has separated us from God and His love. The only way back to God, the only way truly home to heaven, is through His Son, Jesus. He paid the price of your sin on the cross. He purchased you from the depths of death so that you may live. Only through the Son of God, Jesus Christ, may we come to the Father. Only through trusting our lives to Jesus may we be saved, forever. If you have not been saved by this blessed Savior of all, I beg you, do not wait another moment. Do not tarry and put it off. We may never know tomorrow, for sure. There is no assurance that the sun will rise on us for another day.

Today — right now — may be all we ever have. Do not risk your eternity. If you die without Him, there will be only weeping and gnashing of teeth.

If you feel this heavy on your heart today. Please ask Jesus to forgive you of the sins you have committed. Ask Him to wash you clean and save you, to give you a new life with Him, and He will.

Like always, my contact information is below. Please, if you need to talk, I am here. Until next week, God bless.

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)