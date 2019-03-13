BCJC Volleyball captures silver

By CINDY CROSBY

The 16-U Branchville-Colleton Juniors Club Volleyball (BCJVB) team recently captured the Silver Bracket Championship in the Southern Classic Tournament held in Spartanburg. The BCJVB lost the opening pool match to the S.C. Warriors in two sets 26-24 and 25-22. They went on to defeat both the Intense and S.C. Midlands Black in bracket play to advance to the championship game.

Laura Grace Atkinson (Holly Hill Academy) and Grace Ann Cox (Colleton County High) combined for 105 serve attempts and scored on 89.5 percent. “The team’s victories were driven by all, but led by Atkinson and Cox,” said Assistant Coach Daniel Cox. “These two were only able to achieve this with the full support of the team.”

The 16-U BCJVB Head Coach Cinnamon Forst said, “This group of girls never ceases to amaze me — they are constantly improving. There were definitely some ups and downs, but they fought back and that makes me super proud. I can’t wait to go to Charlotte and see what we can accomplish there!”

The BCJVB team will play in Columbia on March 16, then focus on preparation for the season’s final tournament scheduled to be played in Charlotte, N.C. on March 23.